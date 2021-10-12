Alphr finance Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $53,963.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

