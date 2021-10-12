hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Critical Contrast

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get hopTo alerts:

This table compares hopTo and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million 1.79 $690,000.00 N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 10.99 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -50.23

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57% LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Risk and Volatility

hopTo has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for hopTo and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 0 2 10 0 2.83

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.09%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than hopTo.

Summary

hopTo beats LivePerson on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.