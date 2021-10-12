Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.46 million and $25,196.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00298941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.