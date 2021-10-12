DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 146.3% against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $145,163.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $265.36 or 0.00471665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00124639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.47 or 1.00095322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.61 or 0.06172448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.