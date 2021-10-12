Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.65

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

