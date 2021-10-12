Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,358. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

