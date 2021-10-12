Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,837.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.