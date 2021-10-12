Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 642,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.