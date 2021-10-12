Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 760 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $17,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDMO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.