MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $129,971.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00006700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and approximately $129,971.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.63 or 0.00322582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,782,339 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

