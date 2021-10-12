Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 1,540,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

