Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178,452.98

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $178,452.98 and approximately $4,190.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.99 or 0.99773426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.49 or 0.06191726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 717,881 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

