$615.06 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $615.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 846,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,843. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

