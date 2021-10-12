Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $12,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 34,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Usio by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

