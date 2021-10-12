Sportcash One (SCONEX) Market Cap Hits $382,186.40

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $382,186.40 and $54,573.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

