Bit Digital (BTBT) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Digital
|$21.07 million
|-$1.91 million
|152.57
|Bit Digital Competitors
|$4.14 billion
|$548.61 million
|16.32
Institutional and Insider Ownership
9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bit Digital Competitors
|45.74%
|-42.67%
|2.38%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Digital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Bit Digital Competitors
|349
|1297
|1554
|56
|2.40
Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
