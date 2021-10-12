Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Shares of DCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 19,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $592.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

