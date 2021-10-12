Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,150. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

