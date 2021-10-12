Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,286.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 706,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

