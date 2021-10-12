Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the highest is $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. 1,322,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,320. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.