$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,114. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

