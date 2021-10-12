HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $272.86 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $272.86 million and $72,635.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029387 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024481 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.