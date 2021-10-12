Analysts Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $333.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $333.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

WEBR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09. Weber has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weber stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

