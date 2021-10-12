Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Leigh Zawel Sells 1,079 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 100,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,152,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

