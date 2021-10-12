Tapmydata Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $25,894.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00322654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

