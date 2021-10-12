$304.62 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $304.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.80 million and the highest is $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

FNB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 2,981,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $611,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.