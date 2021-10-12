$488.03 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $488.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.70 million and the highest is $498.80 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

