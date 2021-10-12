Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.53 million to $21.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 338,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,161. Markforged has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21.

