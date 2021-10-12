Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 300,000 Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,136.75.
Shares of CVE AGC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 217,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a current ratio of 13.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.37.
Amarillo Gold Company Profile
See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.