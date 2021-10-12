Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 300,000 Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,108,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,027,136.75.

Shares of CVE AGC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 217,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a current ratio of 13.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.37.

Get Amarillo Gold alerts:

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.