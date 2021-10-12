William J. Dunaway Sells 4,035 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. 29,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

