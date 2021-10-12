Maria C. Borras Sells 14,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria C. Borras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,049. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $288,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

