Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $92.45 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $92.45 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for $668.65 or 0.01190103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

