imbrex (REX) Market Cap Reaches $130,308.51

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $130,308.51 and approximately $344.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

