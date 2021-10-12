Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.02 million to $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.