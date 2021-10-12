Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.02 million to $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

