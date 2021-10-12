Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,107. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.