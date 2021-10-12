Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLNCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):
- 10/11/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/8/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/29/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/28/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/17/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/16/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/14/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/13/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/24/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/18/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Glencore plc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.67%.
