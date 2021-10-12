ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

