ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42.
ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
