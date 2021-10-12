Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 39,830 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

