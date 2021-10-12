Corp Hess Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HESM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 445,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,563. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $669.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

