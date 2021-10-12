Corp Hess Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HESM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 445,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,563. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $669.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.