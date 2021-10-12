Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,939,500.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 811,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.59. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Avalara by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

