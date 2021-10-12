$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $931.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMLS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

