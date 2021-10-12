$559.01 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $559.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.22 million to $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

APO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,104 shares of company stock valued at $142,612,127 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

