Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 13,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,443. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.