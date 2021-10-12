Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 8,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

