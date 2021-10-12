Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AXTI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 118,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,736. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AXT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

