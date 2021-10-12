Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 30,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.