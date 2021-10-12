Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 30,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

