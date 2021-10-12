$11.88 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.81 billion and the highest is $11.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 7,497,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

