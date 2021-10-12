Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 33% Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $65,154.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00215711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00093947 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.