Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.93). 298,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,764. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.72.

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Florance purchased 4,600 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.