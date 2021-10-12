-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ATHX remained flat at $$1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 725,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,511. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 2,769.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 335,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.